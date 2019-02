Brandon Cromwell and Corey George combined for 35 points and Woodford County handled Lexington Christian on the road 63-47 to set up a date with Henry Clay in Wednesday's 11th Region semifinals.

The Blue Devils beat Madison Southern Monday night and will face the Yellow Jackets Wednesday at 8:00 at EKU's McBrayer Arena.

Liberty signee Kyle Rode led the Eagles with 19 points and nine rebounds.