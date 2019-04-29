Woodford Co. introduces Jaron Brown as new boys basketball coach

Former Bryan Station and Pittsburgh standout Jaron Brown has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Woodford County.

Brown was a 1998 Kentucky All-Star with the Defenders and later played four seasons with the Panthers. During his time at Pitt, he eclipsed 1,000 points playing under both Ben Howland and Jamie Dixon.

Coached by Bobby Washington, Brown averaged 23.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game his senior season at Bryan Station.

He spent the last two seasons coaching middle school basketball at Lexington Christian Academy.

"I was excited and had a feeling I wanted that job," said Brown. "I saw them beat LCA which is where I coached last year and I saw how hard they play and I said I would love to coach there so I applied and fortunate enough to get the job and I am excited to get started."