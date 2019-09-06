Woodford Co. rips Bourbon Co., 40-27

Woodford Co. ran its record to 2-1 on the year with a 40-27 win over Bourbon Co. on Friday.

The matchup also included several former UK players on the sidelines who are now coaches, including Dennis Johnson, the head coach at Woodford Co. and David Jones, in his first season as the new boss at Bourbon Co.

Coy Hayes staked the Yellow Jackets to a 34-0 second quarter lead when he scored from 5-yards out.

Bourbon Co. showed signs of life when Jake Broughton hit Nakwan Joyce in the corner of the endzone to make it 34-7. Broughton then hooked up with Kordell Frodelius for another score.

