In Jaron Brown's debut as Woodford County's head coach, his Yellow Jackets beat Dunbar on the road 62-46.

Woodford County (1-0) hosts Grant County on December 5. The Bulldogs (0-1) host Bryan Station on December 5.

At Transylvania, Collins beat North Laurel 78-59 in the BGO Tip-Off Classic. Former LCA head coach Nate Valentine is the new head man for the Jaguars.

North Laurel (0-1) hosts Montwood (El Paso, TX) on December 5 at 7:30 in the Legacy Nissan Classic.