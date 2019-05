Woodford County defeated Lafayette, 4-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the 11th Region Championship.

Delaney Enlow delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give Woodford a 3-0 lead. Pitcher Claire Lehmkuhler threw six shutout innings and had 11 strikeouts.

Woodford County advances to play Madison Southern in the 11th Region Final on Wednesday.