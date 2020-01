In the boys game, Woodford County won its fourth consecutive game with a 49-34 win over 8th Region rival Anderson County.

The Yellow Jackets led 19-10 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Woodford County (11-7) visits Walton-Verona on January 20.

Anderson County (14-3) hosts Gallatin County on January 18.

In the girls game, Anderson County pounded Woodford County 68-23 to improve to 15-3.