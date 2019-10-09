Woodford County's Amartae Rice named Athlete of the Week

His running style is bruising, punishing defenders who attempt to bring him down. Woodford County's Amartae Rice is like a high school version of Marshawn Lynch.

"I just lower my pads and run hard, and in my head I'm just like, I do not want to go down," said Rice. "I want to score every play. In reality you can't score every play, it's football, but I just have that mindset that I want to score every play, so I run as hard as I can."

Rice didn't score every play on Friday night against West Jessamine, but he did find the endzone five times on just twenty carries.

"Scoring five touchdowns, usually wins the game with one person scoring five touchdowns," said Rice. "When you dominate up front like our offensive line did and outside like our receivers and our wings did, it's very tough to beat a team that plays like that."

"You know the first our second guy rarely ever tackles him," said Woodford County coach Dennis Johnson. "I told those linemen yesterday in film; I said man you guys have the perfect match. You get a chance to block for a guy like this, and he gives you guys credit. So it's definitely a perfect match."

With a 4-2 overall record, Woodford County is off to its best start since 2011, and the win over West Jessamine gave the Yellow Jackets their first district win since 2014.

"District just has started on Friday," said Rice. "We are just trying to win next week and trying to win the district for coach and the community, and it helped by winning on Friday."