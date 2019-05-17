Woodyard back in Lexington, hosts charity golf event

UK Athletics Hall of Famer and fan favorite Wesley Woodyard was back in Lexington on Friday, hosting a golf scramble to raise money for Woodyard’s 16 Ways Foundation.

Several former college and pro teammates were alongside at the University Club to help Woodyard.

“This is a fundraising event that we're having here to build funds that will allow us to put books in Title 1 schools,” Woodyard said.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Champ Bailey, who played with Woodyard in Denver, said he first met Woodyard at a Broncos’ community event.

“He (Woodyard) grew up and became a pro, a great pro, now double digit seasons in the NFL,” Bailey said. “Doing good things. He knows he has the platform to do it and he's taken advantage of it.”

The 16 Ways Foundation football and cheer camp will be held July 14 at Frederick Douglass High School. It’s free to kids ages 8-14.

