Xavier Peters granted immediate eligibility

Kentucky outside linebacker Xavier Peters has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2019 season.

Mark Stoops made the announcement on Tuesday night. Peters will have four seasons of eligibility remaining after transferring from Florida State.

“We’re excited to have Xavier available to play this season,” Stoops said. “I appreciate the NCAA understanding Xavier’s situation. I also want to thank our compliance office for the great job they did with the appeal and for Xavier’s patience with the process.”

“I’m so excited,” Peters said “I was hoping this would happen because all of this has been for my son. He’s my life.

“I can’t wait to get out there with my team on Saturdays. I want to thank the NCAA and everyone at Kentucky who helped make this happen.”

The Middletown, Ohio native redshirted the 2018 season while at Florida State. He appeared in two games and recorded a tackle in a win over Wake Forest.