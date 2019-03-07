Yahoo! Sports: LSU head coach on wiretap with convicted middleman

A new Yahoo! Sports report says LSU head coach Will Wade was on a phone call with middleman Christian Dawkins to discuss a recruiting "offer."

The report states Wade was frustrated that a third party didn't accept Wade's "offer," and a verbal committment to LSU was delayed despite Wade saying he made a "strong-ass offer."

Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday for his role in paying families to persuade college basketball recruits to play for certain schools.

LSU has seen a sharp improvement since Wade became head coach. The Tigers are currently No. 10 in the AP poll and are looking to secure a regular season SEC title this weekend.