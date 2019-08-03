'You Choose' mentality guiding Woodford County football

The streak came to an end in 2018 when Woodford County snapped a 20-game losing streak in the fourth game of the season against Rockcastle County.

"I feel kind of happy because I really helped the team end that streak, and I just love seeing the enjoyment my teammates had when we won," said running back Amartae Rice.

Rice is coming off a terrific season and will try to build on it.

"Man I think he's a Mr. Football candidate," said head coach Dennis Johnson. "I think in seven games last year he rushed for 1,200 yards. We didn't give him the ball but three times the first three games. So he's primed for a humongous year."

Speaking of humongous, that's a good adjective to use when describing the Yellow Jackets wide receivers.

"Our receivers are humongous," said Johnson. "We got a few basketball kids out here who can play. So we will be 6-4, 6-3, 6-5 and 6-3 outside."

Having a better season is a choice, and Woodford County is living by the motto "You Choose" in 2019.

"You choose is kind of like a mentality," said defensive lineman Lucas Brocato. "You choose what you want to do today. You choose how you play football. You choose how much you work."

"It really has less to do with football and more to do with life, about the decisions you make, how you're going to act, how you're going to treat other people," said Johnson. "How you're going to represent your community. How you're going to respect others and your teammates."