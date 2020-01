Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as an alternate, it was announced on Tuesday.

Smith, who just finished his first season with the Packers, had 13.5 sacks, sixth best in the NFL and fifth best in Green Bay history. He is also tied for first in quarterback hits and second in total pressures, according to Sportradar.

Smith joins another former Kentucky linebacker, Josh Allen, in making their first Pro Bowls.