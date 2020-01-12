Za'Darius Smith records two sacks, Packers advance to NFC title game

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith walks off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23 to advance to the NFC Championship. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Updated: Sun 10:46 PM, Jan 12, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have reached the NFC championship game by beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23.

Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers on Sunday night. They will play at top-seeded San Francisco for the conference title next weekend.

Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally to seal the victory. Russell Wilson directed three straight touchdown drives out of the gate in the second half to bring the Seahawks back, but Preston Smith's sack forced a punt just before the two-minute warning.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Za'Darius Smith finished with two sacks in the win for Green Bay.

 
