Zack Thompson named Preseason All-American by Baseball America

Kentucky junior ace Zack Thompson has been named Preseason First-Team All-America by Baseball America.

The standout from Selma, Indiana is considered one of the top prospects for this summer's MLB Draft and is expected to be UK's Friday night starter.

The southpaw is 10-4 with a 3.88 earned run average and 138 strikeouts in 106.2 innings over his first two seasons. He has appeared in 29 games with 20 starts during that time.

As a freshman in 2017, he pitched in 20 games, starting 13, and went 8-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 75.2 innings. He gave up just 50 hits and struck out 96, earning First-Team Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game/Rawlings. His performance ranks second on UK single-season list for hits allowed per nine innings with just 5.95, and he enters the 2019 season second on the school’s career list in the same category.

Thompson ranks among Division I-A’s active leaders in both hits allowed per nine innings (6.24) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.64), both of which are currently the second-best career marks among active SEC pitchers. His 138 career strikeouts in just two seasons leaves him needing just 62 to become the 14th UK pitcher to reach 200 and 77 shy of moving into the school’s all-time top 10. He currently ranks second on the program’s all-time hits allowed per nine innings chart.