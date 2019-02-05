Alex Poythress says sister successfully donated kidney to mother

Atlanta Hawks forward Alex Poythress tweeted on Tuesday that his twin sister successfully donated a kidney to their mother.

“Surgery for my mom & sister went great! Thanks for everyone who thought about my family. Love these 2 women to death,” the player said on Twitter.

Regina Poythress has been dealing with kidney failure since her son signed with UK in 2011. Alex’s twin sister, Alexis, was deemed a match to donate a kidney. Surgery was Tuesday morning.

Poythress currently has a two-way contract with the Hawks, meaning he will mostly play in the G-League.