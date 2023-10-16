2023 Mission of Hope Christmas Drive

WKYT Pack the Lobby Event is on Tuesday, November 28th from 5a-7p. Dropping off your donations is simple - drive up, stay in your car, donate your gift and get a treat from our sponsor, Chick-Fil-A!

Can’t make it? You can also participate in the Cyber Barrel Drive online November 17th - December 5th!

Help us bring HOPE to our less fortunate neighbors in Appalachia this Christmas. Donations will be sent to 30 Kentucky Elementary Schools in Rural Appalachia and will serve over 15,000 students and their families.

WKYT is located at 2851 Winchester Road in Lexington.

Requested Donations:

Food – New and unopened non-perishable food items. Please, NO GLASS CONTAINERS.

Clothing – New with tags, coats, jeans, shirts, underwear, socks, etc. Adult and children’s sizes.

Toys/Gifts – New, unopened, and unwrapped toys/gifts for students in grades PreK – 8th grade. (Suggested $15 Value on Each toy/gift)

Hygiene – Full size shampoo w/conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, and soap bars

Shop our Online Registries:

Walmart Registry: 2023 registry c oming soon!

Amazon Registry: 2023 registry coming soon!

You can also help by making a financial donation and Mission of Hope will purchase the items needed. Click here to donate online: https://missionofhope.org/secure-online-donation/

Thank You for Helping Us Extend The Hope and Share The Joy Of Christmas and Love this Season!