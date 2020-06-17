Advertising Information
For an example of our television creative, please click on the following video:
Did you know WKYT creates and handles digital/online advertising needs for businesses every day? The Marketing Professionals at WKYT will help you meet your goals from awareness to engagement to driving new business. Let WKYT’s experts create custom solutions that fit your business goals. As a Google Premier Partner and Blueprint Certified for Facebook, WKYT is committed to connecting you with your customers.
Advertising Team
Don Trail | Senior Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1218
E-mail: don.trail@wkyt.com
Alexis Ayres | Digital Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1208
E-mail: alexis.ayres@wkyt.com
Dave Baker | Senior Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1225
E-mail: dave.baker@wkyt.com
Teri Brock | Local and Digital Sales Manager
Phone: 859-566-1219
E-mail: teri.brock@wkyt.com
Erin Graf | Senior Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1267
E-mail: erin.graf@wkyt.com
Jaime Sayre Kawaja | General Sales Manager
Phone: 859-566-1294
E-mail: jaime.sayre@wkyt.com
Amber Kennoy | Senior Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1212
E-mail: amber.kennoy@wkyt.com
Ashley Landis | National Sales Manager
Phone: 859-566-1341
E-mail: ashley.landis@wkyt.com
Leslie Muzic | National Sales Coordinator
Phone: 859-566-1262
E-mail: leslie.muzic@wkyt.com
Mariah Scilley | Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1216
E-mail: mariah.scilley@wkyt.com
Benita Tucker | Media Manager (Traffic Coordinator)
Phone: 859-566-1209
E-mail: benita.tucker@wkyt.com
Derek Varney | Senior Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1211
E-mail: derek.varney@wkyt.com
Casey Whisman | Digital Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1290
E-mail: casey.whisman@wkyt.com
Jeff Anderson | Vice President & General Manager
E-mail: jeff.anderson@wkyt.com
Rebecca White | Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1215
E-mail: rebecca.white@wkyt.com
Kayla Grange | Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1251
E-mail: kayla.grange@wkyt.com
Alicia Zegelien | Digital Sales Assistant
E-mail: alicia.zegelien@wkyt.com
Kyle Wilson | Senior Marketing Consultant
Phone: 859-566-1214
E-mail: kyle.wilson@wkyt.com