Buds Gun Shop and Range

Address: 1105 Industry Rd | Lexington, KY 40505

Website: https://www.budsgunshopky.com/

Shop Online: https://www.budsgunshop.com/

About Us

Buds Gun Shop offers the largest selection of firearms, ammunition, and firearm accessories in the United States. Our 12,000 square foot retail showroom features a huge selection of handguns, shotguns, and rifles from all major manufacturers. In addition, we have a wide variety of accessories and supplies, from gun safes and aftermarket parts, to range bags and apparel.

At the rental counter you can choose a firearm from the dozens available, and book time on one of our state-of-the-art shooting ranges. We maintain three separate ranges; our 10-lane Commercial range, a 5-lane “Club” range, and a 15 lane Tactical range, which is used for competition, events, and law enforcement live-fire training. The ranges are climate controlled and feature a viewing area, state-of-the-art bullet trap, and a wireless touchpad targeting system.

We also offer group and private training with certified instructors, women-only “Introduction to Firearms” classes, and seminars covering topics ranging from general firearms safety, church security, active shooter, and basic defensive skills.

Of course Buds is more than just the Lexington operation, we have retail stores in Greenville KY and Sevierville TN as well. In addition, we are also the largest online firearms dealer in the US, having sold over 2 million firearms since 2002. We have over 20,000 firearms in stock at any given time, and with more than 200,000 total products available, you’re assured of finding whatever you’re looking for.

Whether you are a marksman, sportsman, armed professional, or are interested in self-defense, Buds has what you need.

Community Outreach:

As part of our continuing effort for outreach and education to the community-at-large, our Director of Education & Training will consider speaking to your school, church, community organization, neighborhood association, government or business group. Topics include firearms education, safety awareness, training, selection, purchase & transfer regulations, home & personal protection considerations and more! There is generally no charge for this service, but speaking engagements are limited by the Director’s availability.

Depending upon the size of your group or audience, we may offer to provide our training room facility at our retail store in Lexington, KY.

We invite you to send your request, including the name of your group, desired topic or questions, and contact information to Doug: range@budsgunshopky.com. Please send requests at least 60 days in advance of the tentative meeting date.

"We are focused on proliferating the Buds’ company vision and mission for comprehensive firearms education and training–not only for those who already have an interest in firearms, but to introduce quality firearms education and training into areas previously underserved by the industry. We hold that a solid firearms education should be both easily available and affordable to anyone desiring to have that education.

To this end, all introductory-level firearms group classes at Buds Gun Shop & Range are inexpensive, and advanced training is available at competitive prices—so once you understand the basics we make it easy and affordable to continue your firearms training. We are also entertaining requests from schools, churches, neighborhood associations, and civic organizations, as well as business groups and private parties, to assist them with responsible firearms education and training in many different capacities. Contact me today to see how Buds can help you. It’s fun too!

We welcome everyone (who is legally able, and regardless of age or experience) to learn about and enjoy the amazing world of firearms.”