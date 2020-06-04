Carpet One Floor and Home

With 1,000 stores worldwide, we not only have enormous buying power, but we have partners in all of the major brands, mills and manufacturers. We’ve done the research for you. Just tell us your needs, and we’ll satisfy them beyond your expectations. Look to us for one of the largest selections of carpet, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile, vinyl, area rugs and more — and you’ll always find the best products and great savings ... every day.

Our exclusive brands like Lees®, Tigressa®, Bigelow®, Resista® Soft Style, Rustic River™ Hardwood, Invincible™ Hardwood & LVT, and Laminate for Life™ set the industry standard for beauty, style and quality. In fact, every floor we offer at Carpet One Floor & Home has more than surpassed our own high standards of performance and comfort.

You’ll love your new floor — guaranteed!

Carpet One Floor & Home is so sure you’ll be 100% happy with your new floor, that we offer The Beautiful Guarantee. If you aren’t happy with your floor for any reason, we’ll replace it at no cost — including installation!