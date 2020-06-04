Family Allergy & Asthma

Address: 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Suite 170 | Lexington, KY

Website: https://www.familyallergy.com/

Family Allergy & Asthma - Lexington Beaumont

3165 Beaumont Centre Circle, Suite 180 Lexington, KY 40513

Family Allergy & Asthma - Richmond

2008 Merchant Drive, Suite 11 Richmond, KY 40475

About Us

At Family Allergy & Asthma, we recognize that patients come to us because of the limitations placed on them due to their allergic or asthmatic conditions. It is our goal to remove these limitations, to the greatest possible extent, and to give patients their lives back.Founded in 1979, we have two offices in Lexington and a total of 23 offices throughout Kentucky. We provide a full range of allergy, asthma, and immunology services, including allergy and asthma testing. Our board-certified allergist doctors will provide you with a detailed plan to best treat your allergies or asthma, whether it is through medication, environmental control, or allergy shots.

Autoplay Caption

FAQs

What is an allergy?

An allergy (or allergic reaction) is when the immune system mistakes a harmless substance like pollen, dust mites or pet dander, for dangerous one and produces an antibody called immunoglobulin E (IgE). These antibodies travel to cells that release the histamine that causes an allergic reaction.

How are allergies diagnosed?

The gold standard and most reliable form of diagnosing allergies is skin testing. Our board-certified allergists use a patient’s skin test results and medical history to determine what allergens are causing their symptoms.

How are allergies treated?

There is no cure for allergies, but we can help to manage allergy symptoms. We can do this through medication to treat symptoms and through allergen immunotherapy. Allergen immunotherapy, also known as allergy shots, increases your tolerance to the harmful allergens and is the only way to suppress the underlying allergy response for long-term relief.

What is asthma?

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways in the lungs; about 26 million people in the U.S. have asthma. Asthma symptoms may be triggered by exposure to an allergen (such as ragweed, pollen, pet hair or dust mites), irritants in the air (such as smoke, chemical fumes or strong odors) or extreme weather conditions.

Can asthma be cured?

Asthma has no cure. By avoiding asthma triggers and through the use of medication it can be controlled. If left untreated, asthma can lead to a loss of lung function.