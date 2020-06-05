Fayette Mall

Address: 3401 Nicholasville Road | Lexington, KY 40503

Website: http://www.shopfayette-mall.com/

About Us

Fayette Mall is located at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Reynolds Road. The mall is central Kentucky’s premier shopping destination with over 170 retailer and dining options including Apple, The Disney Store, H&M, Michael Kors, Sephora and The Cheesecake Factory.

Fayette Mall also features a children’s play area located in Center Court. Mobile device charging stations can be found in the Food Court. WiFi is available at Starbucks, Apple, Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Customer Service Center is located inside the front entrance next to P.F. Chang’s. Visit shopfayette-mall.com for more information including a complete list of retailers, restaurants, entertainment options and a mall map.