Frontier Nursing University

Address: 195 School St | Hyden, KY 41749

Website: http://www.frontier.edu/

Phone: (606) 672-2312

About Us

For more than 75 years, Frontier Nursing University, with its heart in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, has educated nursing and midwifery leaders who have touched the lives of children and families across the nation and around the globe. Today, Frontier is a premier nursing university preparing more nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners than any other school in the country. Our graduate-level programs prepare nursing and midwifery leaders in the primary care of women and families with an emphasis on rural and underserved populations. Our university, which utilizes distance-learning methods, makes graduate-level education accessible to nurses in rural areas and ultimately fosters accessibility to quality healthcare by graduating advanced-practice providers to work in these underserved communities.

Specialties Offered:

Nurse-Midwife

Family Nurse Practitioner

Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner

Psychiatri-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner - Coming soon!

Become a Nurse-Midwife or Nurse Practitioner

FAQs

What programs does FNU offer?

FNU offers master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice degrees for nurses who wish to become a nurse-midwife, family nurse practitioner or women’s health care nurse practitioner. FNU also offers post-master’s certificates in these specialties as well as a post-master’s DNP.

What makes FNU unique?

• More than 75 years of experience in graduate nursing and midwifery education

• Oldest and largest continually operating nurse-midwifery education program in the U.S.

• First family nurse practitioner program in the U.S.

• Pioneered the first midwifery community based distance education program in the U.S. in 1989

• Nearly 5000 nurses and midwives have graduated with advanced practice degrees

• Students and alumni represent every U.S. state and many foreign countries

• Ranked by US News & World Report in the top 30 online graduate schools of nursing an din the top programs for nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education

What is FNU’s community-based distance learning program?

Community is more than just “where you live”. At Frontier Nursing University, learning at a distance is called Community-Based Education because FNU encourages you to go out into your home community for learning experiences so that you can make a difference in your community when you graduate. Your community includes FNU students, faculty and staff and interacting in many ways including forums, phone, emails, etc.

Where do you complete FNU programs?

All of FNU’s programs are completed via online coursework and clinical experiences based in your home community. There are 2-3 brief required visits to our Hyden, Ky based campus.

Who can apply to FNU’s programs?

Registered nurses with one year of experience, a current active license in the U.S. and a 3.0 cumulative GPA from the most recent degree earned are eligible for FNU’s programs.