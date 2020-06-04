Hi-Tech Artificial Limbs, Inc.

Address: 1641 Nicholasville Rd Lexington, KY 40503

Website: http://www.hi-techartlimbs.com/

Phone: (859) 278-2389

About Us

We are a small, family owned business founded in 1990, by the late Jim McClanahan, who believed it was important to help other amputees regain their mobility with comfortable fitting prosthetics made specifically to meet each individual’s needs.

FAQs

Do I need a prescription for a prosthesis?

Yes. You must have a prescription from a physician to obtain an artificial limb.

I have had an amputation, what should I do?

Seek out a qualified prosthetist and schedule an evaluation. He or she will work with you and your physician to determine the best type of prosthesis for you. All of our prosthetists at Hi-Tech Artificial Limbs are certified by the American Board of Certification for Prosthetics and Orthotics.

How can I determine if I’m at risk for amputation?