Hi-Tech Artificial Limbs, Inc.
Address: 1641 Nicholasville Rd Lexington, KY 40503
Website: http://www.hi-techartlimbs.com/
Phone: (859) 278-2389
About Us
We are a small, family owned business founded in 1990, by the late Jim McClanahan, who believed it was important to help other amputees regain their mobility with comfortable fitting prosthetics made specifically to meet each individual’s needs.
FAQs
Do I need a prescription for a prosthesis?
Yes. You must have a prescription from a physician to obtain an artificial limb.
I have had an amputation, what should I do?
Seek out a qualified prosthetist and schedule an evaluation. He or she will work with you and your physician to determine the best type of prosthesis for you. All of our prosthetists at Hi-Tech Artificial Limbs are certified by the American Board of Certification for Prosthetics and Orthotics.
How can I determine if I’m at risk for amputation?
Take a Seat and Check your Feet. Visit our website at www.hi-techartlimbs.com and download the flyer that will guide you through what to look for every day and give you tips on how to protect your feet.