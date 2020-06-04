Highgrove Senior Living

Address: 4251 Saron Drive | Lexington, KY 40515

Website: https://www.highgroveattatescreek.com/

Phone: 859-245-0100

About Us

Located on the south side of Lexington, Highgrove at Tates Creek is home to seniors looking for comfort, care and the good things in life. We offer Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Memory Care.

Residents enjoy a rich social life, gracious amenities, comfortable and secure surroundings, restaurant-style dining, professional caregivers and as little or as much assistance as they desire over time.

FAQs

How do I know if it’s time to think about senior living for myself or a loved one?

There are a number of reasons you might consider moving to a senior living community. And while this decision is deeply personal, there are some cues that can help you decide if a senior living community is right for you:

Do you struggle with the tasks of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and preparing meals?

Is keeping up on regular home maintenance and finances becoming more challenging?

Is navigating stairs (e.g. to the basement laundry area) becoming more difficult?

Are you ever concerned about your safety and security?

Would you enjoy the regular companionship of a caring community?

Do you wish you had more options for fun and engaging activities?

Would you benefit from the assistance and expertise of senior-care professionals?

If you are nodding your head to any of the above, please contact us to talk through your thoughts and questions. We also invite you to schedule a tour of the Highgrove community, at your convenience, where you can see daily life unfold and get trusted answers to your questions.

Can I afford senior living?

It is important to consider all of your current living expenses as well as future costs in order to determine your budget, including:

Rent or mortgage

Property taxes

Home owner’s insurance

HOA or neighborhood fees

Housekeeping & lawn care

Snow & trash removal

Home repairs

Utilities

Transportation

Gym membership, fitness & exercise classes

Groceries & toiletries

In-home emergency call systems

In-home nurse or caregiver

Any other needs that may arise in the new future

All of these things are included at Highgrove Senior Living. Ask for our worksheet to run the numbers and get a better feel for where you stand.

Moving seems overwhelming. Where do I start?

Our Move-in Coordinator or a member of her team will begin the process by visiting with you and your family here and in your home if you like. Together, we will review our list of what is provided and what we recommend you bring with you. Based on your chosen apartment, we’ll help you see what works and how it will come together. We will gladly refer you to trusted estate sale professionals and movers, as well as information on donation sites and pick-up services throughout your area. We even refer people to this great move checklist when it comes to selling your house.

Remind yourself that your goal is not to get rid of things you hold dear, but to simplify your life. If you can’t decide on an item, a family member or friend can always hold for safekeeping or you can put it into storage.

Are pets welcome at Highgrove Senior Living?

Yes, we welcome cats and small dogs as valued members of our community!

What’s included in my monthly fees?