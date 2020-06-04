Bluegrass Care Navigators

Address: 2312 Alexandria Dr. | Lexington, KY 40504

Website: https://www.bgcarenav.org/

Phone: 855.492.0812

Email: info@bgcarenav.org

About Us

Hospice of the Bluegrass is now Bluegrass Care Navigators. Having cared for thousands of families in our communities since 1978, we’ve been expanding our service offerings and have outgrown our name. We now provide expert care long before life’s final months.

We changed our name to Bluegrass Care Navigators to guide and provide care to more people in more ways at earlier stages of serious illness. Yet, we’re still the same great provider with the same great people. We still have the same compassion and commitment that has always defined Hospice of the Bluegrass. We now have a new name to reflect our growing range of services.

Our services currently include:

Bluegrass Extra Care: a private pay, personalized service for clients in their home, nursing home, or assisted living facility. Service can include homemakers, certified nursing assistants, sitters and skilled nursing, and service can range from one time to intermittent to 24-hour care.

Bluegrass Transitional Care: a program provided by the hospital or insurance provider that helps patients after a hospitalization transition to care at home.

Bluegrass Palliative Care: a physician consult service providing specialized medical care focused on relief from the symptoms and stresses of a serious illness, with the goal of improving quality of life.

Bluegrass Hospice Care: a program providing expert care for the final months of life, including medical, nursing, emotional and spiritual support for the patient and entire family.

Bluegrass Grief Care: a unique counseling service for support and guidance through anticipatory grief and bereavement.

Our team is available by phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

To discuss the care that’s right for you or your loved one, call 855.492.0812 or learn more at bgcarenav.org.