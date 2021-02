J&R Construction

Address: 633 West Main Street | Lexington, KY 40508

Website: https://jrcsi.com/

Phone: (859) 225-0162

About Us

J&R Construction is an award winning remodeling company serving Lexington, KY, Owensboro, KY and parts of Central KY. We’ve been in business since 2003, specializing in residential design/build home remodeling projects, helping everyone enjoy the process.