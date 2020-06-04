Kentucky Blood Center

Address: 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle | Lexington, KY 40513

Website: http://kybloodcenter.org/

About Us

Live Local · Give Local

Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is a community-based nonprofit organization providing life-saving blood products to Kentucky hospitals since 1968. We strive to ensure every hospital we serve has access to a safe and abundant blood supply. KBC is the largest FDA licensed nonprofit blood bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and relies on volunteer blood donors to provide 400 pints of blood per day to meet area patients’ needs.

Why Donate Blood?

Donating blood saves lives

Imagine the gratitude you would feel if someone saved your life, or the life of someone you love. Giving blood is an easy way to be a hero to families right here in Kentucky, in just a few minutes.Your blood will be separated into blood components – red cells, platelets and plasma – each of which can help improve or save the life of a patient. We ensure that your donation is put to the best possible use, saving the lives of Kentucky patients.

The daily need for blood

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. To put that in perspective, by the time you’ve read this, 20 people will need a blood transfusion – people with families and friends just like you.Even though red blood cells can be stored for 42 days, blood for hospitals is always in short supply. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood. A premature newborn baby can need up to 4 pints of blood while in intensive care and coronary bypass surgery can use up to 5 pints.This is why blood is in constant demand at Kentucky hospitals. We strive to ensure that every hospital we serve has a safe and abundant blood supply.Blood cannot be created in a laboratory. It must come from human donors, one pint at a time.

Give blood today

Don’t wait until emergency strikes to decide to give. During a crisis, the blood already on the hospital shelves is the blood used. It’s the donors who gave a week or a month earlier that saves the patients in an emergency, and you never know when that emergency will happen. You will save someone’s life tomorrow, next week or next month by donating today.