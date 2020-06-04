Legacy All Sports

Address: 261 Ruccio Way | Lexington, KY 40503

Website: http://legacyallsports.com/

Phone: (859) 977-8862

Email: info@legacyallsports.com

About Us

Central Kentucky’s largest recreational and team gym! We offer gymnastics, cheerleading and ninja with programs for crawlers through high school. It doesn’t end there! Legacy features summer camp, birthday parties, school’s out day camp, field trips and specialized on-the-go programs for your needs!Our instructors are experienced and trained in the most current technique. Your child’s safety and happiness is our priority! We believe in developing the best in your child. What if you could give your child confidence, agility and strength in a fun and safe atmosphere? Legacy can do that! Come find fun, fitness and friends!

FAQs

When is your next open enrollment?

At Legacy All Sports, we offer ongoing enrollment! Your child is able to start and take a break at your convenience, so no need to wait for a specific enrollment start date.

Can my child try it out before joining?

YES! We offer a free trial class to all new students.

What ages are your programs for?

Legacy offers various programs for children ages 15 months to 18 years.

Are your instructors certified?

Absolutely! We take pride in making sure our staff are properly trained and educated in the most up to date safety and training techniques. Legacy’s management and lead staff is also CPR, AED, EpiPen, and First Aid certified, guaranteeing building-wide coverage in the event of an emergency.