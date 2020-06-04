Oak Factory Furniture and Mattress Gallery

Address: 131 Marlene Drive | Nicholasville, KY 40356

Website: http://www.oakfactorylexington.com/

Phone: (859) 272-8323

Email: ofo@qx.net

About Us

Oak Factory is a family owned business that has been in Lexington for 25 years. They are a full line furniture store carrying bedrooms, upholstery and leather, dining, entertainment and home office. They also feature a mattress gallery. Though their name says "oak”, they carry alder, mahogany, birch, cherry, pine and painted finishes. The quality of their furniture far exceeds the prices they offer. “Get the Family Price” has been their motto.

FAQs

Do you only sell oak?

No, 25 years ago we did!! But we now sell Cherry, Alder, Birch, Mahogany, Pine and Painted Finishes.

Why do you promote your $599 sofa so much?

Everyone has a $599 sofa....however, ours has a 10 year cushion warranty that no one in the business offers. We also have choices of many fabrics, 100′s of choices for your 2 pillows that come with it and a lifetime warranty on the frame! AND your custom sofa arrives to us in 14 days!!

What mattress brands do you carry?

Restonic, IComfort, Sealy, SpringWall,Pure Latex Bliss, Chiropractic, Bed Boss and Corsicana. We have price points for every customer!

Do you carry twin or full beds?

Oak Factory carries over 25 bedrooms on the floor at all times. Many of these groups do offer the beds in twin and full. We rotate all our bedrooms often so there are always “new looks” coming in.

Does Oak Factory carry Amish Furniture?

We have a big selection of Amish Furniture from Ohio. Bedrooms, Bookcases, Writing Desks, Coffee & Ends and Pie Safes in your choice of 27 stains and 8 solid wood species! Plus we can have custom made pieces designed just for you.