Perspectives, Inc.

Address: 352 Longview Plaza | Lexington, KY 40503

Website: http://www.perspectives-usa.com/

Phone: (859) 277-0521

Email: jtaylor@perspectives-usa.com

About Us

Perspectives Inc. is a privately owned independent paint, wall coverings and window treatments retailer in Lexington, Ky. In business since January 1980, we are the leader in our area in providing a large selection of quality decorating products to our customers both commercial & residential. Perspectives has been listed on INC magazine’s list of the 500 fastest growing, privately owned companies in the United States. Perspectives continues to grow and expand our product lines while still maintaining our personal touch in customer service.

Our 7000 square foot showroom allows us to display all of our products in a comfortable, easy to browse area. With on site warehousing space of over 20,000 square feet, we maintain inventory to fill most stock orders immediately. Our Special Order Department places orders direct to the manufacturer each weekday, ensuring that your order will be filled as quickly as possible.

The staff at Perspectives has combined experience of over 200 years in supplying paint and decorating products. There are several degreed Designers/Decorators on staff and available for in-store and on-site consultation. In addition, most have been certified by the PDRA (Paint and Decorating Retailers Association) in one or more areas of expertise: Paint, Wallcoverings, Window Treatments, and Faux Finishing.

We pledge to meet your budget & exceed your expectations! Promise!

Autoplay Caption

FAQs

Can I paint water-based paints over oil-based paints?

Yes, a water based bonding primer is needed to paint water based paint over oil based paints. Be sure that the area to be painted is clean, dry, and has been de-glossed by sanding or scuffing the surface.

Can I hang my new wallpaper over the existing wallpaper?

Yes, you can apply sizing over the existing wallpaper or use special adhesive on the new wallpaper. However this is not recommended because in most cases it leads to more problems. The weight of the new wallpaper may cause the old wallpaper to sag or peel, and if you ever want to remove the wallpaper, adding an extra layer makes the job more difficult.

Do I need to use paste to hang my wallpaper?

Most of the new wallpapers are pre-pasted and you need only to wet the paper to activate the paste. If you have pre-pasted wallpaper there is no need to add extra paste; it just makes the job a little messier and in most cases will void any warranty the paper may have. The only exception to this are borders. When hanging a border over wallpaper you will need vinyl over vinyl adhesive to ensure that the border sticks to the wallpaper. Some decorative papers such as foils and grasscloths need to be pasted. The type of paste should be listed on the instructions rolled up with the wallpaper.

How do I remove wallpaper?

We recommend starting easy and using a chemical wallpaper stripper. Sometimes you may have to “score” the paper with a tool like a paper tiger to allow the solution to soak into the backing. If the chemical stripper does not work as well as you would like, the next step is to use a wallpaper steamer. These are easy to use and available for rent here at our store.

How do I refinish my old deck or protect my new deck?

The most important step is to properly prepare the deck. While it is obvious that an older deck needs to be cleaned, even new wood requires a thorough cleaning. New wood can have mill glaze, which occurs when the boards are run through a planer at the mill. Thorough cleaning will require the use of a dedicated deck cleaner and brightener, such as Defy Wood Cleaner and Defy Wood Brightener. You can use a pressure washer to RINSE the surface, but keep the pressure below 1000 psi and keep the tip of the wand at least one foot off the surface of the deck. If you use just a pressure washer to clean the surface without using a cleaner, you WILL damage the surface and you WILL NOT get the surface cleaned properly.

After cleaning, allow the surface to dry completely, This will take at least one day but 2 or more drying days are better. You want the wood to be as dry as possible when you apply the coating so that the wood will absorb as much product as possible. The more product the wood absorbs, the longer the product will last and perform as it is designed to do. Make sure to read and follow all of the instructions for the product that you are using. Most semi-transparent stains are ONE COAT ONLY. Application of a second coat, especially if applied after the first coat has dried, will result in the product forming a film on the surface, which can lead to premature failure of the coating.

Putting a finish on a deck is not difficult but it does require attention to detail to ensure that you get a finish that will stay beautiful and perform well for years.