Roberts Health Foods

Address: 1020 Industry Rd. Suite 10 | Lexington, KY 40505

Website: http://robertshealthfoods.com/

Phone: 859-253-0012

About Us

We have been a family owned and operated business for 40 years. We supply a full line of vitamins, minerals, herbs homeopathic, proteins, books, cosmetics as well as a variety of foods for healthy living. We offer everyday discounts of 20% off all protein supplements and 15% off all other supplements with a Roberts discount card. Gym members receive 10% off.Our Philosophy at Robert Health Foods is devoted to encouraging and inspiring the individual to take responsibility for their own health and future well being by providing the tools and knowledge for self-empowerment.