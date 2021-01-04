University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union
Address: 1730 Alysheba Way, Lexington, KY 40509
Website: www.ukfcu.org
Phone: (859) 264-4200
UK Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that exists to serve its members, offering great rates and superior value.
Additional Locations:
Beaumont Centre Branch: 940 Midnight Pass Lexington, KY 40513
Export Street Branch: 1080 Export Street Lexington KY 40504
Hamburg Branch: 2557 Sir Barton Way Lexington KY 40509
Reynolds Road Branch: 370 Meijer Way Lexington KY 40503
Tates Creek Branch: 689 Wilson Downing Rd. Lexington, KY 40517
UK Student Center Branch: 160 Avenue of Champions Suite A - 210 Lexington KY 40506