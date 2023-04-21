Pet homelessness and shelter overcrowding have spiked dramatically in the last year due to the Covid lockdown and the return to work, increased surrender rates, and low adoption rates. Through a partnership with Quantrell Subaru & their Loves Pets promise, and the Woodford Humane Society, the FurEver Friends program was created so YOU too can find your FurEver Friend.

Tune in to WKYT’s Everyday Kentucky from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. every month on the first and last Thursday of the month to see the Woodford Humane Society’s featured adoptable pets.