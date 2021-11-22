2021 WKYT Pack the Lobby Event for Mission of Hope

Help us bring HOPE to our less fortunate neighbors in Appalachia this Christmas by participating in our Cyber Barrel Drive. Donate now thru Tuesday, November 30th!

Help us bring HOPE to our less fortunate neighbors in Appalachia this Christmas by participating in the annual WKYT Pack the Lobby Event on Tuesday, November 30th from 5a-7p .

Donations will be sent to 30 Kentucky Elementary Schools in Rural Appalachia and will serve over 15,000 students and their families.

How can you help?

Shop for any of the items below and bring them to the WKYT Studios on Giving Tuesday, November 30th from 5a-7p . All donors will receive a free gift from our partner, Chick-fil-A.

Items Needed:

Food – New and unopened non-perishable food items. Please, NO GLASS CONTAINERS.

Clothing – New with tags, coats, jeans, shirts, underwear, socks, etc. Adult and children’s sizes.

Toys/Gifts – New, unopened, and unwrapped toys/gifts for students in grades PreK – 8th grade. (Suggested $15 Value on Each toy/gift)

Hygiene – Full size shampoo w/conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, and soap bars

Can’t make the drive? Shop our online registries:

You can also help by making a financial donation and Mission of Hope will purchase the items needed. If you prefer to make a financial contribution, click here: https://missionofhope.org/secure-online-donation/

Thank You for Helping Us Extend The Hope and Share The Joy Of Christmas and Love this Season!