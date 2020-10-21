Christmas Collection & Delivery

Help Us Make Christmas 2020 a Special One!

THE MISSION OF HOPE 2020 CHRISTMAS DRIVE STARTS NOVEMBER 1!!

Due to the current health crisis, the traditional Mission of Hope Blue Barrels will not make an appearance in local stores and businesses this year. However, we are still planning to assist almost 15,000 Children and their Family Members…in 30 Rural Appalachian Elementary Schools in Kentucky.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!!!!!

Shop the Cyber Barrel Program to purchase NEW Toys and Clothing items. Registries will open on this page on November 1st.

Make Financial Donations to help us purchase Food, Hygiene, Toys and Clothing…the items we would have traditionally received through the Blue Barrels.

We Are Determined To Share The Joy Of Christmas and Love this Season.

Thank You For Helping Us Extend The HOPE!