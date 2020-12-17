Skip to content
News
Live
Weather
WKYT Investigates
Back to School
Sports
Home
News
Coronavirus
Crime
WKYT Investigates
Newsmakers
Local Sports
National
Regional
Politics
State
Web Exclusive
Live
Weather
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Sports
All Blue
Game Time
Athlete Of The Week
Preview
Sports Scores
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
Lottery
Out And About
Shop Local
Money Matters
Contact Us
Submit a News Tip
Meet the Team
Advertising Information
Newsletter
News Alerts
Real Estate
Sponsored Stories
Jobs at WKYT
BG H&G TV Episodes
Bluegrass H&G TV Featured Businesses
Everyday KY
TV Listings
Back to School
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
The CW
PowerNation