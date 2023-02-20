Win a house. Help save kids’ lives.

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live. We’re excited to announce the beautiful home will be built in The Home Place in Lexington, KY.

Thank you, Mulberry Builders, for donating time and materials to build the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house.

Follow the link to learn more. 2023 Dream Home Giveaway Lexington, KY - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org)