Skip to content
Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$
News
Live
Weather
Closings & Delays
Sports
Traffic
WKYT Investigates
Kentucky Newsmakers
Contact Us
Home
Live
Previous Newscasts
News
Crime
Good Question
Great Health Divide
WKYT Investigates
Kentucky Newsmakers
Lexington
National
Regional
State
Weather
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Sports
Roy Kidd: A Matter of Pride
Sports Scores
All Blue
High School Game Time
Mingua’s Athlete of the Week
PrepSpin
Player’s Corner Off the Bench
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Contact Us
Submit a News Tip
Submit Your Commonwealth of Kindness Story Ideas
Meet the Team
Advertising Information
Jobs at WKYT
Download Our Apps
Subscribe to Our Newsletters
Appalachia Rises: Hope, Healing, Recovery
News Alerts
Submit Photos and Videos
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Community
Mission of Hope Drive
FurEver Friends
Summer Grillin'
Better Living
Journey Around the Bluegrass
BG H&G TV Episodes
Commonwealth of Kindness
Community Calendar
Contests
Everyday Kentucky
Hooked on Science
Link2Hope
Lottery
Sponsored Stories
TV Listings
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The CW
PowerNation
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar