6sense acquires Slintel to provide the most comprehensive B2B buyer intelligence and AI-powered insights available on the market Combined solution enables more relevant, personalized, and timely account-based campaigns and outreach while furthering 6sense's RevTech Revolution promise

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense, the market leading account engagement platform, today announced the acquisition of Slintel, the leading provider of business-driven technographic data, buyer and market insights, and modern business contact data. Following the company's recent acquisition of Fortella and 114% year-over-year revenue growth, the acquisition of Slintel reaffirms 6sense's commitment to leading the RevTech RevolutionTM by providing the foundational data sales and marketing teams need to achieve predictable revenue growth.

6sense | Predictive intelligence for B2B marketing and sales

Ushering in the new era of RevTech

By adding Slintel to its platform, 6sense is increasing its ability to put the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every revenue team member, reinforcing the company's commitment to transforming B2B revenue technology. For marketers, Slintel provides additional data points for building audience segments, informing AI-driven predictions, prioritizing accounts and contacts for campaigns, and delivering personalized messages. For sellers, Slintel provides additional data points for prioritizing accounts and contacts, understanding relevant business and market trends, and personalizing outreach. Additionally, Slintel's technographic insights and renewal predictions will help sellers time their outreach to prospects and customers.

Essential account and contact-level data and insights for B2B revenue success

Slintel's differentiated approach to account insights combines hard to gather buyer insights, historical data, dozens of verified data sources, natural language processing, and human validation to produce a unique account intelligence layer. Similarly, Slintel's contact data represents highly curated B2B contacts that include unique buyer insights to help revenue teams develop personal connections during outreach.

6sense customers already experience the benefits of a unified go-to-market platform, generating an average 2x increase in deal values, 10% increase in win rates, and 25% reduction in days-to-close-opportunities. B2B revenue teams will now have access to an even more robust sales and marketing orchestration platform with superior execution capabilities, powered by the most complete data and buyer insights solution to drive growth.

Key acquisition highlights:

6sense Account Engagement Platform data is strengthened by Slintel's technographic and thematic sales intelligence data, solidifying 6sense's position as the complete GTM platform for B2B revenue teams. With Slintel, 6sense natively offers billions of data points of market-leading account and contact data along with best-in-class curated data, enhancing a customer's own first-party data sources and tech stacks to deliver powerful B2B go-to-market strategies, insights, and orchestrations.

Slintel amplifies 6sense across four critical dimensions adding: modern business contact data from verified sources; enhanced technographics, including AI-powered confidence scores and predictions; robust buyer insights powered by account and contact-level psychographic data; and deep market insights on account events, expansions, and other noteworthy changes. Collectively, these data-driven features deliver a unique intelligence layer that helps fuel 6sense's powerful ability to uncover buyers both before and during their purchase journey.

Slintel captures more than 60 attributes across 15M companies every week, and then produces market alerts that notify GTM teams about relevant changes, including updates to technographics or buyer intelligence signals. Slintel tracks 250M B2B profiles, 100M decision makers, 50M B2B emails, and 20M buyer direct dial numbers.

Notable quote references:

"The acquisition of Slintel further propels our powerful AI-driven predictive capabilities, giving our customers rocket fuel to accelerate sales velocity and predictable revenue growth," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "From posting record-breaking revenue and team growth, the recent acquisition of Fortella, and now bringing Slintel onboard, we continue to deliver on our promise to transform the B2B buying and selling experience and lead the RevTech Revolution."

"Data has always been an essential component of the 6sense platform, and we continually look for ways to bring more actionable and accurate data into the platform," said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-Founder of 6sense. "After evaluating many data providers over the past year, we selected Slintel because of the way they capture data as well as the uniqueness and accuracy of the data provided in their platform, all of which will help 6sense customers outperform their competitors. Additionally, Slintel's growth of 500% YOY is highly remarkable."

"It is estimated that by 2025, 80% of all B2B buying will occur on digital channels. Slintel helps go-to-market teams understand where buyers are in their journey, what their pain points are, their adoption of technology and churn data to get a 360-degree view of the buyer," said Deepak Anchala, CEO of Slintel. "6sense is widely recognized as the leader in go-to-market orchestration, by adding Slintel's powerful buyer insights to this equation, we can deliver an unmatched solution for revenue leaders."1

"The intelligent data and critical insights we tap into through the joint technology of 6sense and Slintel is a game-changer for us," said Jonathan Dale, VP of Marketing of Phenom. "Finding the right buyers who are in-market now and having immediately actionable data for personalized orchestration is a much better way to engage."

To learn more about the combined value of 6sense and Slintel, register here for a webinar and product tour on Oct. 20, at 10:00 a.m. PST.

About 6sense

The 6sense Account Engagement Platform helps B2B organizations achieve predictable revenue growth by putting the power of AI, big data, and machine learning behind every member of the revenue team. 6sense uncovers anonymous buying behavior, prioritizes accounts for sales and marketing, and enables them to engage resistant buying teams with personalized, multi-channel, multi-touch campaigns. 6sense helps revenue teams know everything they need to know about their buyers so they can easily do anything needed to generate more opportunities, increase deal size, get into opportunities sooner, and compete and win more often. Visit 6sense.com for more information.

About Slintel

Slintel uses technographic and thematic sales intent signals to help companies identify and reach out to active, high-intent buyers in their target market. Their sales intelligence platform processes billions of data points every week to analyze buyer journeys, technology adoption patterns, thematic intent signals and other digital footprints to uncover high-intent buyers. Slintel's customers have access to the buying patterns and intent signals of millions of companies and their decision-makers across the world. For more information, visit slintel.com .

1 https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-09-15-gartner-says-80--of-b2b-sales-interactions-between-su#:~:text=In%20fact%2C%20Gartner's%20Future%20of,climbs%20to%2044%25%20for%20millennials .

