Geisinger Commonwealth Founding Graduate School Leader, Dr. V. Scott Koerwer, Announces Return To Faculty

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- V. Scott Koerwer, PhD, EdD, vice president for strategy, planning and communication and vice dean for graduate education, announced today that at the end of the semester he will return to the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) faculty to continue his research and teaching following his five-year tenure leading the GCSOM graduate school.

Geisinger School of Medicine

Dr. Koerwer led GCSOM to historic levels of growth in graduate student enrollment during his tenure. He was one of the principal architects of the GCSOM's strategic plan and fundraising campaign. Most notably, he led the establishment of GCSOM's School of Graduate Education, conceptualizing and structuring the academic portfolio to include six-degree programs and six certificate programs, and expanding the student population to more than 300 students, online and at two campuses.

Dr. Koerwer began his engagement with GCSOM in 2014 as a consultant for the Campaign for Scholarships and Innovation, playing a key strategic role in the institution raising more than $25 million. During his tenure, in addition to leading the Graduate School he oversaw the Office of Marketing & Communications, and founded the Office of Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness, while leading GCSOM's recent successful reaccreditation by the Middle States Commission for Higher Education.

"I am proud to have recruited Dr. Koerwer, with his diverse and significant talents," said Dr. Steven J. Scheinman, president and dean of GCSOM. "He has added tremendous value to the school, our students and our community. I look forward to honoring Dr. Koerwer, who will retain his faculty title and role, for his achievements," Dr. Scheinman added. "He assembled highly-talented teams in each of his areas of responsibility and these teams are poised to continue our forward trajectory."

