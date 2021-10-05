Zylo Names Indy Tech Veteran Scott Dorsey As Executive Chairman Managing Partner at High Alpha and former CEO and co-founder of ExactTarget brings over two decades of industry expertise to leading SaaS Management provider

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylo, the leading SaaS Management platform, today announced that Scott Dorsey has been appointed as Executive Chairman. In his position, Scott will lead Zylo's board of directors and spend dedicated time working with Zylo leaders on key initiatives. Scott brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology companies, and has been involved with Zylo from the very beginning, serving on the company's board of directors.



"I am very excited to take on this new role, supporting Eric and the team in fulfilling their vision to help organizations unlock the full potential of their SaaS investments," said Scott Dorsey, Executive Chairman at Zylo. "SaaS spend continues to boom and Zylo is well positioned as the early category leader to ride this SaaS Management wave. I have incredible confidence in this team and their ability to delight our customers and deliver new innovations."

The SaaS Management market is experiencing explosive growth and maturing rapidly. Gartner predicted that by 2026, 50% of organizations using multiple SaaS applications will centralize management and usage metrics of these apps using a SaaS Management Platform, an increase from less than 20% in 2021. At the forefront of the market, Zylo is experiencing great momentum as well, managing more than $7B in SaaS spending and 29 million SaaS licenses. Zylo recently received a strategic investment from Coupa Software and announced plans to increase employee headcount by 50% in 2021. Building on this momentum, Scott will help Zylo continue to scale and set the standard for the SaaS Management space.

"There couldn't be a better time for Scott to take on this role," said Byron Deeter , Zylo board member and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Cloud growth is at an all-time high, fueling unprecedented levels of SaaS adoption and creating a massive opportunity for Zylo as they lead the SaaS Management space. Scott's experience leading successful SaaS ventures paired with Zylo's commitment to helping organizations discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments will accelerate this next phase of growth for Zylo. I look forward to seeing what's next."

Scott has a strong track record of scaling successful B2B SaaS companies. He currently serves as managing partner at High Alpha , a leading venture studio that conceives, launches and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies and recently served on the board of Pluralsight through their IPO and sale to Vista Equity Partners. Previously, Scott was Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of ExactTarget, now known as Salesforce Marketing Cloud . In 2012, he led the ExactTarget team through a very successful IPO on the NYSE and in 2013, through the largest-ever acquisition of a tech company in Indianapolis, valued at approximately $2.5 billion.

"Scott's mentorship over the years has been invaluable, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have him play a larger role at Zylo,'' said Eric Christopher, CEO, Zylo. "It's an incredibly exciting time for us and his expertise growing and scaling B2B SaaS companies will help us to continue accelerating growth and take advantage of this massive market opportunity."

Scott's appointment precedes SaaSMe , the industry's first-ever conference dedicated fully to SaaS Management and designed for CIOs, IT, procurement, and finance professionals to develop a mature SaaS Management discipline. The event will take place virtually on Wednesday Oct. 13 and feature the top minds in SaaS Management including leaders from Adobe, Atlassian, Redis, Gensys, Talkdesk and more.

About Zylo

Zylo's mission is to empower companies to embrace the rapid growth of SaaS by controlling costs and risks while improving employee effectiveness. By providing visibility into SaaS spend and utilization, Zylo delivers a comprehensive SaaS system of record, empowering business leaders to discover, optimize and govern their SaaS investments. As the leader in SaaS Management solutions, Zylo is trusted by enterprises worldwide to provide employees easy access to secure and compliant applications, while reducing operational burden. For more information, visit https://zylo.com/.

