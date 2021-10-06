West Shore Acquires Asset In Fort Worth, Texas

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore LLC, a multifamily real estate investment firm, continues to expand with the acquisition of The Sovereign, a luxury apartment community in Fort Worth, Texas. This is West Shore's fifth acquisition in Texas, having previously acquired properties in College Station. West Shore now owns and operates over 11,000 units in seven states.

"We intend to continue to grow our footprint in Texas," said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore. "The Sovereign is a unique property in the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth region, an exciting and important market that we are proud to enter."

The 322-unit property in North Fort Worth features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with upscale amenities and high-end features. The pet-friendly community offers an on-site dog park, auto detailing center, and luxury clubhouse. Residents enjoy the resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana lounge, premier fitness center, and many other amenities. The property, conveniently located near Keller with easy access to downtown Fort Worth and Highway 377, is ideally situated near world-class employers.

"This significant acquisition aligns well with West Shore's expanding portfolio," said West Shore President, Lee Rosenthal. "Our disciplined investment model has enabled us to grow our Texas portfolio to over 1,600 units with the purchase of The Sovereign."

The Sovereign is located at 5301 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, Texas, and is now leasing. To learn more, visit www.sovereignkeller.com.

ABOUT WEST SHORE LLC

West Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 35 multifamily properties in seven states, totaling over 11,000 units with a total market value of more than $2.0 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company's website at www.west-shore.com.

