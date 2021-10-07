AudioCodes and Telco Systems launch a multi-service business router with integrated edge compute capabilities

MANSFIELD, Mass. and LOD, Israel, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of innovative Network Edge solutions for communications infrastructure and service management, and AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the launch of a joint solution addressing the growing demand of communications service providers and enterprises, seeking a unified approach to provide integrated access, VoIP & edge computing capabilities, that are simple and cost-effective to deploy and operate.

The solution enables Service Providers to manage both advanced communications services as well as value-added applications on a single edge computing device, making deployment and ongoing operation significantly simpler. Combining edge computing capabilities together with communications services such as xDSL, LTE, Fiber and copper access, IP PBX and ISDN equipment, is a huge step forward for businesses looking into a unified ICT platform. Beyond lowering both CAPEX and OPEX, the single device also accelerates the enterprise's flexibility to use new services on the platform.

The solution is powered by the Telco Systems Edgility, a proven edge compute platform that will be installed on AudioCodes devices, either before shipping or remotely at the customer site. With an ultra-low footprint, Edgility's Operating System runs on the edge device and leaves significant computing resources for any virtual service, without the need for costly resources. AudioCodes clients will be able to leverage the well-established AudioCodes Mediant 800 MSBR (Multi-Service Business Router) devices to run any computing-based application, including SD-WAN and Security – making it a deployment ready Universal CPE (uCPE). Both companies report a vibrant marketing demand for this combination.

To boost deployment flexibility and network resiliency, the joint solution is provided with a variety of WAN interfaces, including fiber, copper, and wireless networks (with built-in LTE modem), that can be used simultaneously. On the local network, the enterprise will be able to manage a unified communications platform supporting both local PBX and IP-PBX, legacy ISDN telephony and more. The solution is managed by a feature-rich cloud-based management system. The centralized service orchestrator supports zero-touch deployments and full lifecycle automation.

"The Network Edge is clearly the future of virtualized business services. We are proud and excited to join forces with a world leader like AudioCodes and enable their customers all around the world to expand into edge computing," stated Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems. "Our collaboration with AudioCodes will greatly expand the market footprint for both companies with stronger market presence and wider global coverage as well as empower telco's and enterprises to leverage the vast networking experience of our two companies and quickly benefit the synergy of ours advanced capabilities."

"Our Service Provider customers are looking to enable enterprises to deploy new and advanced services and applications," said Shaul Weissman, VP of Business Development of AudioCodes. "Our field-proven uCPE's are now powered with the smart and lean operating system from Telco Systems that will make the solution even more flexible to connect through multi-WAN, integrate on-prem voice equipment, and finally allow these enterprises to modernize safely and fast."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems is the leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge compute and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches, and the cloud. For more information on Telco Systems, visit www.telco.com .

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

