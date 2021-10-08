Brightside Academy, an early childhood education provider in Ohio, has built its employee rewards program on Waves Enterprise blockchain technology

CLEVELAND and AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the new, easy-to-use Waves Enterprise blockchain-based service, Brightside Academy , a recognized early childhood education provider in Ohio, is motivating its teachers and child care specialists with reward tokens, which can be exchanged for gift cards or other non-monetary bonuses.

Employee motivation is undoubtedly one of the keys to success for any company. It is directly correlated to higher productivity and less turnover, and it also helps create a friendly, welcoming work atmosphere, which is paramount for an educational institution like Brightside Academy. To increase employee motivation, Brightside Academy has integrated an employee reward system, using the Waves Enterprise main network.

Administrators utilize the brand-new blockchain-based service to create and extend a task list to teachers and child care specialists. Examples include: organizing extracurricular activities, receiving positive feedback from the students' parents, or arriving on time to class. After completing a task, the employee sends a report to the administrators for approval, and then receives a certain number of tokens assigned to this task. These tokens are saved to the employee's account and can be spent on Amazon, exchanged for gift cards, or other non-monetary bonuses.

"We were originally inspired by the video game achievement model, but we went beyond that by offering not only virtual points, but an opportunity to exchange them for real-world goods. Gamification has been trending for many years – it is how the human brain works, at any development stage, from childhood to adulthood. During research, we found that decentralized loyalty platforms have much better transparency for users as well as fault-tolerant infrastructure, so all we needed was a reliable blockchain partner that could bring our rewards program to life. Waves Enterprise blockchain provides an out-of-box environment for solutions like this, so we do not have to worry about the technical side." Monty Stefansky, Chief Operating Officer, Brightside Academy

The reward service is running on top of Waves Enterprise public network, fueled by the Waves Enterprise System Token (WEST). The operator of the Waves Enterprise public network and mainnet-based projects is Tokenomika, a Singapore-based fintech company. Enterprise-grade public blockchain technology from Waves Enterprise provides a number of unique benefits to the project. Currently consisting of 14 academies around the state of Ohio, Brightside Academy can easily scale beyond the state. Due to its decentralization, the employee reward program is protected from hardware or cloud problems, as well as from malefactors. The blockchain network keeps the whole story of token transfers immutable, so it can easily be checked when necessary. For example, to determine the most motivated employees over an extended period of time as the basis of a job promotion.

An important benefit of Waves is that users do not need to interact with the blockchain technology itself. The entire backend is operational on its own so the client only needs to operate a simple web service, fit for individuals with basic computer skills and experience.

"By understanding the advantages of blockchain technology, we are constantly developing new distributed ledger instruments and tools for businesses to use and benefit from. One of these is a token-based reward system, which is native to the technology. In the case of Brightside Academy, public blockchain enables users to build a non-monetary instrument of employee motivation, which is intuitive and user-friendly, even for individuals who have never heard of or used blockchain technology." Carlos M. Parada, CBDO of Tokenomika.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise was founded by Aleksandr "Sasha" Ivanov in 2016. It is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform for building fault-tolerant digital infrastructures. As a hybrid solution, it combines both public and private networks, offering a high degree of data privacy and throughput, configurable encryption that can be tailored to local standards, and language-agnostic smart contracts.

https://wavesenterprise.com/

About Tokenomika

Tokenomika Pte Ltd. is a fintech company that combines unique expertise and knowledge of enterprise DLT/blockchain solutions with boutique client experience. Since 2021, Tokenomika acts as an operator of the Waves Enterprise main network – an enterprise-grade public permissioned blockchain platform.

www.tokenomika.io

About Brightside Academy

Brightside Academy is a world-class leader in early childhood education with 14 Locations across the State of Ohio. Brightside provides high-quality care in a safe and nurturing environment that focuses on each and every child. Brightside provides best educational practices through qualified Teachers and staff that allow for Kindergarten readiness.

www.brightsideohio.com

