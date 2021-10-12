Saulsbury Awarded Front End Engineering Study for Hydrogen Liquefaction Facility

ODESSA, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury was recently awarded a contract for pre-FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) study for a 30 ton per day hydrogen liquefaction facility for a major US-based utility provider. This award represents a significant achievement for Saulsbury as the company strives to become a leading EPC provider to the developing hydrogen market. Saulsbury is also pleased to announce our partnership with Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) as the technology and equipment provider, who brings over 50 years of hydrogen experience to this very important project. Together, the companies will provide the preliminary basic design, conceptual planning, and economic feasibility for this scope.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Chart for this very exciting project," said Jeremy Nelson , VP Operations.

"Chart's long-standing reputation as a leading technology provider for the hydrogen liquefaction industry coupled with Saulsbury's extensive experience in overall facility design and integration will create an ideal partnership for this opportunity," said Sean Trotter, VP Engineering and EPC Projects. "This pre-FEED effort greatly supports our current and future initiatives to continue the diversification of our engineering and design capabilities into growing industries."

This award supports Saulsbury's longstanding reputation as a premier EPC provider and one of the leaders for delivering quality projects to the renewable and environmental markets.

This award supports Saulsbury's longstanding reputation as a premier EPC provider and one of the leaders for delivering quality projects to the renewable and environmental markets.

"This award further solidifies our position in the hydrogen space and establishes Saulsbury's EPC services in this emerging US market. We are excited to further demonstrate the value we provide as we enhance our resume in hydrogen liquefaction."

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets. The company's unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com

