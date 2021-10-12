Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on­­­­­­ Monday, October 25, 2021. There will be a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies operating through its subsidiaries acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

View original content:

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.