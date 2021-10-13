Is Hydrogen Power the Future of the Boiler Industry?

Is Hydrogen Power the Future of the Boiler Industry?

CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen power is an increasing focus of product development in the global boiler industry, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis:

Freedonia Group logo

Oil- and gas-powered boilers are increasingly being targeted by climate-related regulations, with the International Energy Agency suggesting that an aggressive plan could even completely ban gas boilers by 2025.

The IEA's proposed alternative is hydrogen-powered boilers, a technology that is in the early stages of development. Companies like BDR Thermea and Bosch have deployed hydrogen boilers in pilot projects, but there are no commercially available models just yet.

The basic technology of hydrogen boilers is relatively straightforward, and the larger challenge surrounds the logistics of hydrogen supply, as pipeline infrastructure will need to be converted and more efficient methods of transporting hydrogen will need to be developed.

As such, partnership with natural gas firms and utilities will be crucial. In the short term, boiler suppliers are likely to begin deploying hydrogen-ready boilers that can operate on both current natural gas mixes and future hydrogen infrastructure.

Global Demand for Central Heating Boilers to Reach $16 Billion in 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts global demand for central heating boilers to increase 3.5% per year to $16.0 billion in 2025. In unit terms, sales will grow 1.6% annually to 8.1 million. Demand will be driven by rising building construction activity and the ongoing need for replacement boilers.

Want to Learn More?

Global Central Heating Boilers is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study examines demand for boilers by market and global geographic region. Historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented for central heating boiler demand in current US dollars (including inflation) and units at the global, regional, and country regions.

Central heating boilers include:

cast iron and steel types

district heating boilers, including large-scale boilers and series of large-scale central boilers that generate hot water to provide heat for an industrial complex or a densely populated urban area

Data are segmented by residential and nonresidential markets:

residential (e.g., single-family houses; apartment or condominium (i.e., multifamily) buildings; manufactured homes)

nonresidential (e.g., institutional buildings; office and commercial structures; industrial facilities; other nonresidential structures such as airport and bus terminals, recreational buildings, police stations, firehouses, etc.)

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group