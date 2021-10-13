MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, New Perspective has helped older adults across the Midwest Live Life on Purpose®. A new 192,000-square-foot community in Arden Hills, Minn. will provide opportunities for more older adults to experience this way of life.

New Perspective Breaks Ground on Innovative Senior Living Community

The new community will provide memory care, assisted living and independent living. The building will have exceptional amenities including a bar, bistro, dance hall, salon spa, warm water therapy pool, rehab/fitness gym, restaurant-style dining, library, multiple activity centers and game rooms, neighborhood living room areas, underground parking, outdoor green spaces and walking areas, as well as on-site physical therapy and wellness services.

"Step into one of our buildings, and you'll feel the energy," said New Perspective CEO Ryan Novaczyk. "We're changing the way older adults think about their golden years. At New Perspective, every day is a great day to be living life."

The company currently serves seniors in nine locations throughout the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro, and Arden Hills will be the perfect place to serve older adults who want to call the northern Twin Cities home.

"We're in the business of helping people thrive," said New Perspective President Chris Hyatt. "Arden Hills is a great place for us to do that. Our team is looking forward to bringing our unique approach to this community along with dozens of fulfilling jobs for people who love older adults."

New Perspective-Arden Hills is set to open in early 2023. The project is being co-developed by Boldt and New Perspective and will be managed by New Perspective.

About New Perspective:

Founded in 1998, Minnetonka-based New Perspective is a family-owned company that

develops, owns and operates 24 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota,

Wisconsin and Illinois. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity — was forged from the personal experience of Founder and CEO Todd Novaczyk and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley , in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease. Learn more at NPSeniorLiving.com .

Media Contact: Kevin Hurd

612-351-8442

mediainquiries@media-minefield.com

http://www.npseniorliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Perspective