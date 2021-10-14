ATSG Earns Cisco Advanced Customer Experience (CX) Specialization Recognizing Excellence in Delivering Highest Level of Support Tech-enabled Managed Services and Solutions Company Named to Elite List of Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialized Partners in the United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced it has earned the Cisco Advanced Customer Experience (CX) Specialization certification, placing the company among an elite group of only twenty-two Cisco technology partners in the United States. The Cisco Advanced Customer Experience (CX) Specialization recognizes ATSG and its rediSuccess program for driving client success, outcomes, and benefits in building a sustainable lifecycle practice that benefits its clients in a variety of enterprise sizes and industries, including healthcare providers, retailers, state and local government, financial services, legal services, and others.

(PRNewsfoto/ATSG)

"ATSG continuously strives to provide our clients with the highest level of service by adopting and enhancing industry best practices," said April Paresi, Senior Vice President, Client Services, ATSG. "Our achievement of Cisco's Advanced Customer Experience Specialization certification is a testament to the commitment we have to our clients' success across the entire spectrum of their digital transformation journey. Drawing on its decades of IT Service Management and Client Intimacy expertise enables ATSG to ensure the adoption, results, and overall value required for optimal experiences throughout every step of the business engagement lifecycle."

The ATSG rediSuccess program has been purpose-built to define and deliver a successful customer journey, from inception to ongoing, multidimensional service delivery, to match a client's specific goals and objectives. ATSG rediSuccess identifies business outcomes and roadmaps in the early stages of an engagement. The Advanced Customer Experience (CX) team then develops a tailor-made, innovative customer journey that tracks, measures, and continually improves process, with benefits ranging from design & planning, to implementation & deployment, through operations & optimization.

ATSG's achievement underscores its ability to provide innovative technology services that target real business drivers and ensure a delighted consumer from both an IT organizational and End-User perspective. This program shortens time-to-value, sets proper expectations, aligns shared accountability, and pre-defines the steps necessary for success. This elite designation was attained following a rigorous audit, conducted by Cisco and a third-party auditor, which validates ATSG's Customer Success methodology across people, processes, technologies, tools, and platforms.

The Cisco Advanced Customer Experience (CX) Specialization recognizes ATSG's ability to:

Streamline the Onboarding Process

Increase Solution Adoption

Enhance the Customer Experience

Predict and Prevent Disillusionment

Drive Multiservice Expansion

Foster Customer Advocacy

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York.

For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

ekubycheck@atsg.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATSG