Leaf Space Adds Five New Ground Stations to Global Network, Increases Capacity to Address Growing Customer Demand

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, announced today that the company is adding five ground stations to the company's global Leaf Line Network. The new stations will be installed in West and South Australia, British Columbia, Iceland and Bulgaria further increasing Leaf Space's capability to provide GSaaS solutions to its growing list of customers.

Leaf Space expands network with ground stations in Australia, Bulgaria, Canada and Iceland.

Leaf Space will now operate 15 ground stations globally.

The new ground stations will provide Leaf Space customers with additional global coverage, increasing capacity, decreasing latency and offering new strategic regional placement, like the company's first station in Canada.

"We set a goal at the beginning of the year to double our global network, and we're very proud of the work we've done to reach that goal," said Jonata Puglia, CEO and co-founder of Leaf Space. "Our customers are looking for reliable, flexible and cost-efficient solutions that give them the ability to extract data and communicate with their space-based assets frequently and easily. By further expanding our global network, we are continuing to add value to the services we provide to support important space missions."

Leaf Space will now operate 15 ground stations globally. The company's new station in Iceland adds another high northern latitude station along with the existing station in Northern Scotland. The stations in Bulgaria, Canada and Australia offer additional diversity in the mid-latitude network, decreasing the risk of interference, band saturation and overlapping.

"With these additions and those we've planned to activate by Q1 2022, we'll be able to support any kind of LEO orbit including SSO, mid-inclination and equatorial with at least one pass per orbit," added Puglia. "That is a tremendous asset to our customers and a differentiator for us."

About Leaf Space

Leaf Space is pioneering the concept of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) for forward-thinking satellite and launch operators around the world. Since its inception in 2014, Leaf Space has focused on developing the highest quality ground station services and technology with the goal of creating the most efficient and valuable ground segment solutions available on the modern space market. Leaf Space is based in Lomazzo, Italy and is funded by RedSeed Ventures, Whysol Investments, and Primo Space. For more information, please visit: leaf.space.

